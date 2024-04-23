The Colorado Trail Foundation announces its new Executive Director

COLORADO — Big news for the outdoorsy type in Colorado has been announced today, as leadership has changed for the trail systems.

The Colorado Trail Foundation(CTF) has announced that they have hired a new Executive Director, Paul Talley.

Talley will begin his tenure in June as he replaces the outgoing Tisha McCombs.

While he is becoming a new inhabitant in Colorado, Talley is no stranger to the Colorado outdoors.

Talley 'bikepacked' the Colorado Trail in 2018 and even made a short film about his journey.

Talley has also previously spent six years as the Executive Director of Wilderness Trek, a nonprofit based out of Santa Fe, NM. During his time there, he offered guided transformation wilderness adventures.

Paul has spent time in both business management positions and volunteer programming.

When asked how he connects with the mission of The Colorado Trail Foundation, Paul responded, “I believe that strong organizations are strong because of the people involved and the mission they are striving to achieve. Communities thrive when volunteers, shareholders, and everyday members combine to do something bigger than themselves. I connect with the mission of the CTF because it is an organization bringing people together to build, maintain, and sustain something that benefits both the people who experience the trail and the communities the trail passes through.”

Outgoing Executive Director Tisha McCombs was seeking out the best candidate to replace her upon her departure. She was heavily involved in the process of finding the next Executive Director and believes that Talley is more than fit enough to step into the position.

McCombs shared that, “The Colorado Trail Foundation’s mission and volunteers are near and dear to my heart, and it was very important to me to make sure we found the absolute best person to take over when I leave. After getting to know Paul extensively over the last few months, I can confidently say that he’s the right person for the job, and I’m excited to know that CTF will be in such great hands.”

Talley and his wife will soon be relocating to Colorado and will work hand in hand with McCombs to ensure the transition is a smooth one.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.