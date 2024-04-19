Watch Now
The Colorado Springs Police Department reported a shooting late Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department received reports of a shooting around 11:48 p.m. on Thursday.

The incident happened on the 4200 block of Sinton Road.

When the police arrived they found a man had been shot and had life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital but passed away due to his injuries.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident and does not have a suspect at this time.

Sinton Road is currently closed as the police investigate the area.

This is an ongoing investigation, KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

