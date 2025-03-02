The Colorado Springs Korean community celebrates independence from Japanese rule

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of Colorado Springs Korean community members celebrated the March 1 movement for independence.

Our own Peter Choi was there to EMCEE the event.

Dozens of Korean community members celebrated the March 1 movement for independence

Saturday marked the 106th anniversary of the movement to remember those who fought for independence against Japanese colonial rule.

Every year on March 1, Koreans pause to remember the wave of patriotic fervor that swept their country more than a century ago.





