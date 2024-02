COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a working trapped accident at Doherty High School.

CSFD reports multiple patients and at least three vehicles involved.

They ask those to avoid the area surrounding the high school.

KOAA will provide updates as we receive them.

