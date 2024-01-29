The Colorado Department of Transportation has reported a rockslide incident blocking US Highway 160.

SOUTHWEST, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation has reported a rock slide incident blocking all lanes on US Highway 160.

The slide is located between Pagosa Springs and Wolf Creek Pass summit.

The closure started Monday around 9 a.m. around Mile Point 162.

CDOT says motorists should anticipate lengthy delays while they work to clear the debris.

Eastbound travelers will encounter the closure by Treasure Falls(Mile Point 157).

Westbound Travelers will encounter the closure by Wolf Creek summit(Mile Point 167).

CDOT has not released any information on when they expect the debris to be cleared.

