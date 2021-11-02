The Colorado Department of Labor celebrates November as Colorado Apprenticeship Month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Labor announced today that they will use November to celebrate Colorado Apprenticeship month.

The executive director of CDLE said that "apprenticeships will be key to Colorado's economic recovery," because they "not only help employers find the talent they need," but "also provide workers with opportunities to gain in-demand skills while earning a pay check."

The CDLE recently added a new department directly dealing with apprenticeships in the state. The agency, called the State Apprentinceship Agency, will oversee apprenticeship programs in the state of Colorado. Further stated in its purpose is to "accelerate new apprenticeship program growth."

The bill mandates that the office begin accepting applicants for the registration of apprenticeship programs starting July 1, 2023. The state of Colorado is spending $485,249 on the new agency.

The CDLE is planning to use the month to highlight resources, trainings, and events to increase awareness about the benefits of apprenticeship programs.

