The City of Pueblo Wastewater Department will be verifying Sump Pump Compliance

PUEBLO — The City of Pueblo Wastewater Department will be verifying sump dump compliance. City officials say that this is a result of a survey conducted in November 2024.

Pueblo residents will receive a notice in the mail with a red heading that says "Sump Pump Verification Required." The enclosed letter will mention missing information against city code requirements.

Residents will be asked to provide an explanation, photos, and/or a plumber's assessment of the sump pump for Pueblo Wastewater's compliance status records.

The specific due date will be included in the letter. The city says a compliance officer could "follow up with an in-person visit to assist with the process."

Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham wants to ensure residents that the mail they receive is from the city;

“We have had a few residents who are concerned that this is a scam, we want to ensure the public knows this is part of our process and these are our workers who are following up and doing their due diligence.”



“We know people can be wary and it’s good to be vigilant, but this process is to ensure the sump pump program is verified for every location in Pueblo.”





