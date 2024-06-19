The City of Pueblo is investing in Sustainable Electric Vehicle Chargers

PUEBLO, Colorado — You might have noticed large white machines in Downtown Pueblo. They are solar-powered Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and their purpose is to help make the city of Pueblo one-hundred percent renewable by 2035.

Andrew Hayes, the Director of Public Works in Pueblo says that solar powered energy is critical to Pueblo's future. For now, it can also help your wallet.

"Through the end of September of this year, unless it's changed by Council or renewed and extended, that fee sits at zero for EV drivers to be able to charge their vehicles here in the city."

Current EV driver Ken Danti says that making the shift has changed his life for the better and that renewable energy is important.

“It’s the right way to charge an EV through renewable energy, there's no greenhouse gas emission, and that's what electric vehicles are all about,” he said.

To learn more about electric vehicles, watch the story above.

___





____

