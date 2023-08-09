The City of Pueblo hired a new attorney, four months after the resignation of previous

PUEBLO, CO — The City of Pueblo has hired a new city attorney, in a press release Wednesday the city said that George Hypolite would be filling the roll.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Hypolite to the City, as his experiences with Denver International Airport and the State of Colorado will allow him to assist us on many initiatives in the City of Pueblo,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar.

Hypolite previously worked as Assistant Attorney General’s Transportation Unit for the State of Colorado since 2022. Hypolite received his degree in Law from the University of San Diego School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in Ethnic Studies and Women’s Studies from the University of Colorado.

"My family and I are deeply honored and humbled by this opportunity to aid the Mayor, City Council, and dedicated civil servants of the City of Pueblo in delivering for its citizens,” said incoming City Attorney George Hypolite. “I look forward to getting to know and working with the people that make Pueblo the Home of the Heroes."

Hypolite fills the role of the previous city attorney, Dan Kogovsek. Kogovsek was asked to retire by Mayor Nick Gradisar in April. His resignation came after he reportedly misinterpreted the law regarding petition requirements for a proposed charter amendment.

