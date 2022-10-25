The City of Pueblo approves a $1 million trash clean up plan

PUEBLO, CO — The City of Pueblo has just approved a $1 million program that will hopefully address resident concerns about the growing trash presence in the city.

The plan was presented by Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar and was approved by Pueblo City Council on Monday, October 24th.

"This is a much-needed opportunity to clean up our city from the unsightly mess of waste and trash while utilizing ARPA dollars to employ more individuals in our community to assist with this work," said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. "We will hire a full-time trash removal coordinator, buy the needed supplies needed for the clean-up and begin outreach work to help employ individuals experiencing homelessness."

The clean-up projects will be taking place inside the City of Pueblo at various tracts around the city with a focus on public properties and right of ways.

The program is also an attempt at creating new employment opportunities for low-income, unemployed, and underemployed people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program which uses $1 million dollars of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) awarded to Pueblo will see the creation of a full-time trash removal coordinator position. Money has also been allocated for multiple part-time workers, pickup trucks, one dump trailer, dumpsters, traffic control, fuel, outreach, and professional service for a payroll entity.

"One of the biggest complaints we receive from residents is trash, so what better way to address their concerns than by putting resources into the community to address this need," said Gradisar. “This program is not a substitute for each of us playing our part to keep our city clean but is meant to supplement the effort of individuals to clean up our city.”

The City of Pueblo is currently finishing the details of the job description for the full-time trash removal coordinator and will have an announcement of the posting on their website soon.

The trash plan will be overseen by the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department within the City of Pueblo. For more information about the trash program contact 719-553-2790.

