The City of Fountain is on Accident Alert until further notice

FOUNTAIN — The City of Fountain was placed on Accident Alert on Saturday, January 4. The alert will be in place until further notice.

Accident Alert is when the police department of a city or town cannot respond to every traffic accident call.

Drivers who are involved in major accidents will be prioritized during the alert.

Fountain authorities say "If you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed, and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party."

You must also file a crash report online with the Colorado State Patrol within 72 hours of the accident.

We will update this story once the Accident Alert has been lifted.

Editor's note: We originally reported that the alert was placed on Friday, January 3. The alert was sent to News5 on Saturday, January 4.





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.