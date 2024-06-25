The City of Fountain Fire Department reports a gas leak evacuation

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain Fire Department(FFD) reports that a gas leak has caused two businesses to be evacuated and for Fountain Middle School to be placed under a shelter-in-place.

The gas leak is located in the area of North Santa Fe Avenue, West Alabama Avenue, and Mount View Lane.

They ask drivers and people to avoid the area as emergency crews respond to the situation.

KOAA News5 will provide updates as we receive them.

___





'Corrupt officials,' claimed within Pueblo city council, ethical complaints filed Former Pueblo City council member, Chris Nicoll, filed two ethical complaints against current members Friday. Nicoll accuses Dennis Flores and Regina Maestri was unjust during the 'at-large seat selection process.' Pueblo city councilmembers under fire due to ethics complaints

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.