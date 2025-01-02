The City of Colorado Springs is inviting the public to comment on the 5-year plan for federal grants

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is inviting members of the public to comment on the five year plan for grant funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

City officials say the grants are used for the following:



affordable housing

homelessness prevention

nonprofit assistance

neighborhood infrastructure

The draft of the plan is for projects that will be started between 2025 and 2029, using the following:



Federal Community Development Block Grants

Home Investment Partnerships

Emergency Solutions Grant

While the community hearing will take place on Tuesday, January 7, the community can take a survey until January 27, 2025.

To attend the hearing, you can go to the City Administration Building Room 102 at 30 South Nevada Avenue on Tuesday, January 7, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 pm., or you can tune into the virtual meeting.

Spanish-speaking residents will be able to attend another public hearing on Thursday, January 16, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Silver Key, which is located at 1655 South Murray Boulevard.

___





____

