The City of Colorado Springs has installed four new school zones to help improve the safety of students

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city has installed four new school zones in Colorado Springs to help improve the safety of students.
The new zones were put in at the following schools:
- Rampart High School
- Mitchell High School
- Jenkins Middle School
- Carmel Community School
The city identified these schools as being heavy traffic areas and more likely to see potential accidents involving students.
City Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie says that the city has already seen improvement in traffic speeds near these schools.
"School zones during those peak times, during those pick up and drop off times, have shown a reduction in overall traffic speeds at our schools, and any time you can reduce speeds you improve the level of safety for all users."
School zones in Colorado Springs were already in place at elementary schools in the city, but haven't been common at middle schools and high schools. Although Jenkins Middle School is currently closed, many students will still go there to catch the bus to their temporary schools.
Covering Colorado
Jenkins Middle School to close because of unsafe conditions
The city did install a school zone at Doherty High School after a student was killed in a crosswalk in March of 2023.
WATCH: Work about to begin on Doherty school zones
___
How 100+ alligators thrive in Colorado during sub-zero temps
Many Colorado natives have heard of Colorado Gators Reptile Park, a wildlife sanctuary that is home to more than 100 alligators.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.