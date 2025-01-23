The City of Colorado Springs has installed four new school zones to help improve the safety of students

COLORADO SPRINGS — The city has installed four new school zones in Colorado Springs to help improve the safety of students.

The new zones were put in at the following schools:



Rampart High School

Mitchell High School

Jenkins Middle School

Carmel Community School

The city identified these schools as being heavy traffic areas and more likely to see potential accidents involving students.

City Traffic Engineer Todd Frisbie says that the city has already seen improvement in traffic speeds near these schools.

"School zones during those peak times, during those pick up and drop off times, have shown a reduction in overall traffic speeds at our schools, and any time you can reduce speeds you improve the level of safety for all users." Todd Frisbie, City Traffic Engineer

School zones in Colorado Springs were already in place at elementary schools in the city, but haven't been common at middle schools and high schools. Although Jenkins Middle School is currently closed, many students will still go there to catch the bus to their temporary schools.

The city did install a school zone at Doherty High School after a student was killed in a crosswalk in March of 2023.

