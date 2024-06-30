The City of Colorado Springs celebrates National Park and Recreation Month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city's theme for this year, "Where You Belong", celebrates the ways that parks and recreation professionals foster a sense of belonging within their communities.

The City of Colorado Springs plans on celebrating that sense of belonging by offering several free community events during the month of July.

July 1

Kids Coloring Contest



The last page of the Park and Recreation Month Kids Activity Book for Park and Recreation Month is the official coloring sheet for the Kids Coloring Contest. Complete the coloring page and return it (in-person or online) to be entered in the contest.

Four winners will be announced on the #COSParks Social media on Aug 1. Prizes include a grab bag of candy and kid's items.

July 12

Community Event at Panorama Park



5:30 p.m. Food trucks arrive

6:00 p.m. Music begins

7:45 p.m. Giveaways (must be present to win)

July 15

Discover COS Calendar Photo Contest submissions open



The Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department will begin accepting photo submissions for its Discover COS calendar starting Monday, July 15.

The 2025 calendar will be the twelfth edition highlighting the natural beauty of parks, trails and open spaces in Colorado Springs.

July 26

Community Event at Piñon Valley Park



6:00 p.m. Food Trucks & Beer Garden

6:30 p.m. Music begins

8:15 p.m. Giveaways (Must be present to win)

