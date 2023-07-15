The city of Cañon City warns about fake city Instagram account, controversy fueled online

CAÑON CITY, CO — The City of Cañon City is warning about a fake social media account responding in ways the local government of Cañon City says they do not condone.

In a press release Friday afternoon the local government informed of an imposter Instagram account going as "canoncitycolorado". In the release, the local government said it was actively working to learn who owns the account.

The city said its official account is tagged as "Canoncitygov". The release comes after a video shared on TikTok by user Tizzyent, an influencer with millions of followers shared interactions between a Latino user sharing the racist and discriminatory experiences they had experienced in the state of Colorado.

News5 has not confirmed these events.

The user tagged the account pictured above, which responded to their remarks with what appears to be a laughing emoji, with the statement "lol stay in California then".

You can view that entire video below, warning some of the language may be distressing to some.

The City of Cañon City is asking people for interactions and any more information about the fake account to email it to klgotham@canoncity.org.

The Cañon City, local government's statement read as below:

The City of Cañon City has become aware of an Instagram page claiming to be the "Official account for Cañon City, Colorado." This page is not affiliated with the City of Cañon City and we are looking into who owns this account. We do not condone the actions of this page or how this page is speaking to people and we find this type of behavior unacceptable. Cañon City does, unfortunately, have a history that we have spoken about and condemned. Cañon City is a wonderful community that is inclusive of ALL people... The City’s official IG page is https://www.instagram.com/canoncitygov. All City run accounts have CanonCityGov in the title and the City’s logo.



