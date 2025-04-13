The Buzzy B and Just Between Friends teamed up for a family fun day at the Colorado Springs Event Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's called the Beeyond Family Fun Event!

It was free of charge, and you could find vendors selling a variety of items.

There were also bouncy castles and all sorts of games for families to play.

Kids could also meet their favorite superheroes like Batman or Captain America.

"This year, we teamed up with Just Between Friends consignment sales, so they're on the bottom half, and we're on the top half, and it's just about bringing the community together and everybody having fun." Jenn Grubb, Owner of The Buzzy B

Just Between Friends hosted the consignment sale where families could find children's toys, clothes, car seats, and much more.

They plan on teaming up and hosting this event at the event center for at least the next three years.





A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue One official told News5 the trash piles could be infested with rats or other dangerous factors, so they are waiting to work with the health department to remove trash from the area. A family in Colorado City says illegal dumping near their home is becoming a safety issue

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.