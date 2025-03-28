The Broadmoor announces Military Appreciation offers during the U.S. Senior Open

COLORADO SPRINGS — This summer, the Broadmoor will be hosting the 45th U.S. Senior Open at the historic East Course.

During the event, the Broadmoor will be offering "exclusive ticketing and on-site experiences" to active-duty military members, veterans, and their guests as part of the hotel's "commitment to honor the service and sacrifice of U.S. military personnel."

Wednesday, June 25, is Military Appreciation Day, and all service members and veterans will be able to attend the Senior Open for free!

There will also be additional tributes and events to honor veterans and the armed forces.

Some military members "will service as Honorary Starter on the personnel will serve as an Honorary Starter on the first tee, and the Wounded Warrior Challenge, a four-hole competition between three wounded warriors versus a U.S. Senior Open competitor, will take place on the West Course."

From Thursday, June 26, through Sunday, June 29, military, veterans, and their guests can get tickets for half price.

“We are proud to celebrate the service of our military community at the U.S. Senior Open."



“Those who have served our country are an important part of the Pikes Peak Region, and we are happy to honor their service while offering them a first-class experience at the U.S. Senior Open.” David Fox, Championship Director

A military outpost will be set up in partnership with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center next to the 18th green. The outpost will have free snacks, beverages, and a place to relax. To enter, service members must have their military IDs.

To claim the military offers, visit the U.S. Senior Open’s ticketing website.





