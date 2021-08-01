The birthday bash for 150 years of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 150th birthday of Colorado Springs warranted for major celebrations throughout downtown Colorado.

“Today is just a celebration of Colorado Springs, it’s all of the things that make this community great, who we are, where we came from, where we’re going in the future! There’s just something for everyone to enjoy,” said Carly Kobasiar, Special Events Supervisor for the City of Colorado Springs.

Downtown Colorado Springs kicked off the festivities with a parade featuring parachutes, old-timey costumes, and candy.

"I got a lollipop," said one little girl, who said this was her first parade ever.

Mayor Suthers delivered a speech at the pioneer museum, saying "In the last 150 years our city has grown beyond what our founders could have imagined”.

Kobasiar says the pandemic was one concern after the team had spent two years planning the events.

"COVID was definitely something that was difficult to plan around in those early months, we decided to just go forward and hope for the best.”

HAPPENING NOW 🎉 The celebration of Colorado Springs's 150th Birthday is getting started on Tejon Street! There's parachutes, good food, & (my favorite) lots of cute dogs!

The field outside of the Pioneer Museum was filled with local vendors.

"When this whole big thing came across we just had to jump on it, because it’s publicity of course, but all in all it’s just the whole community," said Geovani Perez with The Fiesta Grill Food Truck.

