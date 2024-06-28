The best spots to check out for fireworks displays for the Fourth of July

COLORADO — The Fourth of July is around the corner and fireworks displays are of course sure to coincide, here are some of the best locations to watch the night sky light up in Southern Colorado.

Displays may be weather permitting.

Fourth of July Festivities 2024

Buena Vista, Colorado

Star Spangled Symphony

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Banning Lewis Ranch

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Fort Carson Freedom Fest (June 29)

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Falcon Freedom Days(June 29)

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Gold Camp 4th in Cripple Creek

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Rocky Mountain Vibes, ticketed event(July 3 and 4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs Switchbacks, ticketed event

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Rollin' on the Riverwalk 4th of July Celebration

Pueblo, Colorado

Vintage Fourth of July Celebration

Pueblo, Colorado

ASCEND: Music and Motorsports Festival

Fountain, Colorado

Canon City 4th of July Fireworks

Canon City, Colorado

Trinidad Fireworks

Trinidad, Colorado

Custer County's Fourth of July Celebration

Westcliffe, Colorado

Independence Celebration

Limon, Colorado

Salida 4th of July

Salida, Colorado

Lamar Fire Department Fireworks

Lamar, Colorado

Florence 4th of July Festival

Florence, Colorado

