The best spots to check out for fireworks displays for the Fourth of July

Posted at 1:11 PM, Jun 28, 2024

COLORADO — The Fourth of July is around the corner and fireworks displays are of course sure to coincide, here are some of the best locations to watch the night sky light up in Southern Colorado.

Displays may be weather permitting.

Fourth of July Festivities 2024
Buena Vista, Colorado
Information

Star Spangled Symphony
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Information

Banning Lewis Ranch
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Information

Fort Carson Freedom Fest (June 29)
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Information

Falcon Freedom Days(June 29)
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Information

Gold Camp 4th in Cripple Creek
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Information

Rocky Mountain Vibes, ticketed event(July 3 and 4)
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Information

Colorado Springs Switchbacks, ticketed event
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Information

Rollin' on the Riverwalk 4th of July Celebration
Pueblo, Colorado
Information

Vintage Fourth of July Celebration
Pueblo, Colorado
Information

ASCEND: Music and Motorsports Festival
Fountain, Colorado
Information

Canon City 4th of July Fireworks
Canon City, Colorado
Information

Trinidad Fireworks
Trinidad, Colorado
Information

Custer County's Fourth of July Celebration
Westcliffe, Colorado
Information

Independence Celebration
Limon, Colorado
Information

Salida 4th of July
Salida, Colorado
Information

Lamar Fire Department Fireworks
Lamar, Colorado
Information

Florence 4th of July Festival
Florence, Colorado
Information
___



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

