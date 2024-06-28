The best spots to check out for fireworks displays for the Fourth of July

COLORADO — The Fourth of July is around the corner and fireworks displays are of course sure to coincide, here are some of the best locations to watch the night sky light up in Southern Colorado.
Displays may be weather permitting.
Fourth of July Festivities 2024
Buena Vista, Colorado
Star Spangled Symphony
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Banning Lewis Ranch
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Fort Carson Freedom Fest (June 29)
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Falcon Freedom Days(June 29)
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Gold Camp 4th in Cripple Creek
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Rocky Mountain Vibes, ticketed event(July 3 and 4)
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs Switchbacks, ticketed event
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Rollin' on the Riverwalk 4th of July Celebration
Pueblo, Colorado
Vintage Fourth of July Celebration
Pueblo, Colorado
ASCEND: Music and Motorsports Festival
Fountain, Colorado
Canon City 4th of July Fireworks
Canon City, Colorado
Trinidad Fireworks
Trinidad, Colorado
Custer County's Fourth of July Celebration
Westcliffe, Colorado
Independence Celebration
Limon, Colorado
Salida 4th of July
Salida, Colorado
Lamar Fire Department Fireworks
Lamar, Colorado
Florence 4th of July Festival
Florence, Colorado
