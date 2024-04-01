The best of April Fools' Day jokes from around Colorado

Anger, laughter, joy, annoyance.

These are several reactions that a good joke can cause in a person.

While jokes can be a great or contentious subject, there still remains a day dedicated to their very raucous nature of them, that's right, Monday was April Fools Day.

A day some look forward to all year and a day some people avoid like the plague.

Some jokes can be very hit or miss, and these were some of our favorite hits from around our beautiful state.

Normally responsible for taking care and tending to all the utilities in Colorado Springs, CSU took the opportunity to throw out a cheeky shout-out on flushing wipes:

There's a situation at our Las Vegas Water Resource Recovery Facility. Those so-called “flushable” wipes have formed a monster…(he keeps calling himself the Weti??). He gains strength with each added wipe. Help get rid of the Weti. Don't flush wipes down pipes - throw them away. pic.twitter.com/mNryE6kB9W — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) April 1, 2024

Downtown Colorado Springs performed a quick swap with this trick in Photoshop.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife got in on the fun with various accounts posting for April Fools Day across the state.

Watch out for the injured wildlife at Staunton State Park!

Widefield School District 3 Superintendent Kevin Duren got in on the fun and called for a mandatory nap session for staff and students and it looks like it was a dream come true!

This one got some folks in our newsroom. Purgatory Resort got in on the jokes by stating they added Scout, an avalanche rescue cat to their mountain patrol.

Purgatory Resort

