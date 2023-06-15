The Arkansas River might be getting a refresh

PUEBLO, CO — Several groups in the City of Pueblo want to come up with a master plan to add more recreational activities to the Arkansas River.

The Pueblo Conservancy District and the Pueblo City Government want to make the river more enjoyable by adding more access points to trails, putting up more signs, and making the public areas safer.

"The master plan will help coordinate some of those efforts and identify some projects that will make the river more friendly to tourists and users in the area," said Andrew Hayes from the Pueblo Public Works.

Another project is to tear down the dam on the west side of the river to allow people to safely ride the currents.

At the same time, The Arkansas River is experiencing unusually high water flow as a result of heavy rains and spring runoff. Find out what to look out for here.

____

