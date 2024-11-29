The Annual Riverwalk Holiday Lighting is a beloved tradition in Pueblo

PUEBLO — On Friday, November 29, The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo will be hosting the 23rd Annual Holiday Lighting Extravaganza.
This Pueblo tradition will begin at 5:00 p.m. at 125 E Riverwalk.
The event is open to the public, and it promises "an enchanting evening of family-friendly festivities to ring in the holiday season."
Events include;
• Holiday-themed performances by the Canon City Madrigals, East High School Les Jongleurs, and Dream Dancers Academy.
• Food and Retail Vendors
• Photos with Santa by Dream Catcher Photography.
• Fireworks Over Lake Elizabeth at 8:00 PM.
• Holiday Boat Rides
Be sure to bring your holiday spirit!
Is it 'truly' affordable to live in Colorado Springs?
How easy is it to find an affordable home? If someone earns $51,000 a year and a third of their income goes to rent, they would need to find an apartment for about $1,280 a month. News5's Eleanor Sheahan takes you on a journey searching for this answer.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.