The Annual Riverwalk Holiday Lighting is a beloved tradition in Pueblo

PUEBLO — On Friday, November 29, The Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo will be hosting the 23rd Annual Holiday Lighting Extravaganza.

This Pueblo tradition will begin at 5:00 p.m. at 125 E Riverwalk.

The event is open to the public, and it promises "an enchanting evening of family-friendly festivities to ring in the holiday season."

Events include;

• Holiday-themed performances by the Canon City Madrigals, East High School Les Jongleurs, and Dream Dancers Academy.

• Food and Retail Vendors

• Photos with Santa by Dream Catcher Photography.

• Fireworks Over Lake Elizabeth at 8:00 PM.

• Holiday Boat Rides

Be sure to bring your holiday spirit!





