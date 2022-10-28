The annual ghoul and stool cleanup at Bear Creek Dog Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Parks Department is asking for volunteers to come out to Bear Creek dog park with your costumes and furry friends to help out with their annual ghoul and stool cleanup.

The event is one of the biggest clean-up efforts for the dog park every year.

People who use the dog park have often complained to the county that pet waste left in the park, including those in plastic scoop bags, is often not cleaned up by dog owners.

It is a rule in El Paso County that dog owners must clean up their pet's poop, and with the dog park's size, the parks department says it needs all the help that it can get.

"Take pride in this park. It's a large park. 25 acres fenced in off-leash. We want to keep it going and keep it clean and healthy." says Steven Rodbourn with the El Paso County Parks department.

The event runs from 9 AM to 11 AM tomorrow morning and volunteers should bring their own scoopers.

