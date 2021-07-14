The 80th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off today

COLORADO SPRINGS — Today kicks off the 80th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, a long-lived tradition here in Colorado. The fun is just getting started. The Rodeo will feature nightly performances all week long, including a matinee performance this Saturday. The evening performances are set to start at 7 p.m. and the Matinee on Saturday will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The invitational championship rodeo will offer excitement, highlighting some of the best athletes, along with a mix of western themed events. Events include a family pre-show, vendors, shopping, a petting zoo, barrel train, and pony rides.

The main act is of course, the athletes competing. The seven events they will be competing in are Bareback, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing and Bull Riding. For these seven events, prize money is rewarded. Mutton Bustin’ is also a popular fan event where a trophy and medal is given to each winner.

The rodeo will run through Saturday. Anyone interested in attending can buy tickets online. Grounds open at 4 p.m. for all of the evening performances and at 10 a.m. for Saturday’s matinee. Parking is free. Tickets range from 25 dollars to 45 dollars depending on box, grandstand or endzone seating. Military, first responders and kids get a discounted price. To purchase a ticket visit here.

