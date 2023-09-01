The 47th annual Labor Day Lift Off event kicks off Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 47th annual Labor Day Lift Off event kicks off this weekend.

What started off as a fun small event in 1977 has grown to one of the most cherished traditions in the Pikes Peak region.

Balloonists from all over Colorado and from across the country travel here every year to see the excitement behind the hot air balloons in the sky, with the beautiful backdrop of Pikes Peak. If lifting off in a hot air balloon isn’t your thing, there is still so much to do at Labor Day Lift Off. This year includes live music, a beer garden, a family rodeo zone, and even a drone light show.

“There are not many places that have Pikes Peak as a backdrop and all these beautiful mountains, plus having such a welcoming community. The balloonists feel very comfortable and very welcomed in the Colorado Springs area so that’s what makes this event so successful,” said Scott Appelman, Labor Day Lift Off’s director.

“For me, after doing this for so long, to me is seeing the smiles on peoples faces. The five-year-old’s, the two years old and the hundred-year-olds that are all out here. And being able to provide that experience and for our ride passengers that fly, being part of that memory for people,” said Appelman.

The three-day event is free for the whole family and will be held at Memorial Park. On Saturday, Memorial Park will open, along with concessions at 5 a.m. The first balloon lift off is at 7 a.m.

75 hot air balloons are expected to fly high in the sky during this big celebration. If you plan to attend, parking passes can be purchased on-site.

