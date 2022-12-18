Watch Now
The 40th annual Bob Telmosse Giveaway draws some of their largest crowds yet

The former businessman and philanthropist set up a holiday giveaway to help his Colorado Springs community
Bob Telmosse was a businessman and philanthropist in the Colorado Springs community. Now, his foundation is still carrying on his dream: to give families a place for food, toys, and help
A child rides a bike
Posted at 8:50 PM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 22:50:09-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Bob Telmosse Foundation held its' 40th annual Giveaway for the Holiday season, and families lined up to receive food, toys, books, and bicycles.

Bob Telmosse was a businessman and philanthropist in the Colorado Springs community who earned the nickname "Santa Bob" with his giveaway.

Co-founder of the Bob Telmosse Foundation Carol Reinhart says that this was one of his favorite things to do.

"When Bob was passing away, he desperately wanted to keep the giveaway going more than everything else. So he's been gone 16 years and we've kept the giveaway going," says Reinhart.

____

