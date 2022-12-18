The 40th annual Bob Telmosse Giveaway draws some of their largest crowds yet

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Bob Telmosse Foundation held its' 40th annual Giveaway for the Holiday season, and families lined up to receive food, toys, books, and bicycles.

Bob Telmosse was a businessman and philanthropist in the Colorado Springs community who earned the nickname "Santa Bob" with his giveaway.

Co-founder of the Bob Telmosse Foundation Carol Reinhart says that this was one of his favorite things to do.

"When Bob was passing away, he desperately wanted to keep the giveaway going more than everything else. So he's been gone 16 years and we've kept the giveaway going," says Reinhart.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.