The 38th Annual Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals in Pueblo

PUEBLO — From Friday, June 23, to Sunday, June 25, The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo hosted the National Street Rod Association's 38th Annual Rocky Mountain Street Rod Nationals at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, Colorado.

The event started at 10 a.m. with a parade of over 2000 classic and custom cars.

The affair hosted a large variety of cars from all over the country, including street rods, muscle cars, hot rods, classic cars and trucks.

The Spotlight Builder was announced to be Kevin Zerby of Kevin’s Hot Rod Service in Canon City. Visitors were given the chance to talk with Zerby about their projects, get his valuable feedback and check out some of Zerby's own creations.

Over the course of the three days, visitors were able to enjoy a variety of activities, one of which included manufacturers and distributors showing off their latest automotive parts and accessories inside the Southwest Motors Event Center.

Event guests were also able to browse unique crafts made by local artists in the “Women’s World” arts & craft show in the Creative Arts building.

On just Friday and Saturday, visitors were able to enjoy the automotive swap meet and live entertainment. On Sunday, an all-denomination church service was hosted and winners were chosen for the following categories:



Streets of Rods

Pro's picks

ISCA picks

Outstanding use of color

NSRA Rep/Safety

Over 40 total awards were given out during the awards ceremony. ____

