The 2nd Annual Hop and Seek Easter Bash takes over Nancy Lewis Park on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2nd Annual Hop and Seek Easter Bash, hosted by All Care Family Solutions, The Vendor Takeover, and the 411 to the 719, took place at Nancy Lewis Park on Saturday.

With snow still on the ground, community members braved the cold to get out for the event.

"The weather was not really our friend today, but I think it just shows that, you know, Coloradans don't really care about the weather. We embrace it and whatever happens, you know, we'll be here." Caleb Thorne, Owner of Bricks and Minifigs, sponsor

The Vendor Takeover provided 15,000 eggs for the event, for 1,000 families to participate in a free Easter egg hunt.

They hit both goals, hiding around 17,000 eggs!

The event had seven food trucks, local businesses, and plenty of family-friendly fun.

"We just wanted to give back. We wanted the kids to have a great time, the parents to have a great time. The community to know that there's a place for them to go, even when it looks like this." Brian Lynch, Owner of Vendor Takeover

Events began at 11:00 a.m. and ended at 3:00 p.m., giving families plenty of time to enjoy the super special Easter event.

Vendor Takeover says next year they're hoping to up the number of families at the event to five thousand!





