The 2nd Annual Greater Resilience Information Toolkit Conference set for March 14

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2nd Annual GRIT Conference is set to take place on March 14, at the Ent Center for the Arts at UCCS from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

GRIT, also known as the Greater Resilience Information Toolkit, is designed to "deepen understanding of resilience" for attendees.

This year's theme is Elevating Education.

The program began during the COVID-19 pandemic to train community leaders on resilience and implementing those practices during times of hardship.

“We believe that teaching people to be resilient and having them go coach others is a great way to create entire communities that can deal with challenges as they arise."



“The conference connects our coaches and our community through additional education and some really inspiring speakers.” Nicole Weis, director of the program, part of the UCCS Lyda Hill Institute for Human Resilience

The main keynote speakers for the event include;



Four-time Olympian Hunter Kemper

Elycia Cook, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters

Mike Edmonds, Head of School Emeritus at the Colorado Springs School and former Dean of Students/Vice President of Student Life at Colorado College

Meg Fredrick, co-founder and executive director of the Mindfulness and Positivity Project

Jeff Kenefsky, co-founder of the Mindfulness and Positivity Project, and an Economics teacher at Cheyenne Mountain High School

Dr. Chip Benight, executive director of the Lyda Hill Institute for Human Resilience

Yemi Mobalade, mayor of Colorado Springs

Jennifer Sobanet, chancellor at UCCS.

Tickets for the event are $25, and after February 13 tickets will be $35. If you would like to register for the event, you can click here.





