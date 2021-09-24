The 27th Annual Chile and Frijoles Festival kicks off today

PUEBLO — It’s a big tradition here in Southern Colorado, and those in Pueblo are busy preparing for what will be a fun weekend at the 27th annual Chile and Frijoles Festival.

This year’s Chile Festival is back and bigger than ever. After having to downsize things last year due to covid-19, those planning the festival made pack this weekend’s activities with a lot of entertainment.

This morning, the Millburger family joined News5 reporter, Caroline Peters to cook up some good-smelling chile and to talk about this rich tradition in Southern Colorado.

This festival was created to promote the rich agriculture of the community, and to highlight fresh produce, in the hopes that people would want to buy fresh farm products at the festival, and all year round.

This weekend will be sure to include live music, street vendors, and of course the best chilies in the world! For more information, visit here.

