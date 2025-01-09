The 2025 Colorado State of the State: Governor Polis outlines his goals for Colorado

COLORADO — Colorado Governor Jared Polis gave his 2025 State of the State Address on Friday morning.

He outlined what he believes are the most important issues and problems that Coloradans are facing today; "affordability, livability, sustainability."

In his address, he highlights affordable housing, accessible public transportation, crime, affordable healthcare, and education.

The 2025 State of the State Recap

"It is a future in which Coloradans live in safe, vibrant communities, in homes we can afford, near transit hubs and job centers."

Polis addressed the need for more affordable housing throughout Colorado. He states that in 2024, the administration was able to cut property taxes and lower residential property tax rates, but the need for more housing is a crisis.

It should be noted that under his administration's charge, the Gallagher Amendment was repealed by voters without a solid plan to curb the spike in property taxes leading to the increase many Coloradans saw on their property taxes heading into 2024.

A special session in August of 2024 led lawmakers to expand on SB24-233 ending the possibility of voters voting on November ballots that critics said would of significantly reduced revenue coming to schools and other programs.

He mentions HB24-1152 which allows Coloradans to build Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) on their property and eliminate occupancy limits.

Looking ahead, Polis says that building housing needs to be easier and inherently affordable to fill the housing gaps in high-needs communities.

"...Our vision of a Colorado where you can step out your door and choose from a variety of affordable, convenient, and reliable ways to get where you want to go..."

Sustainable and affordable transportation was a major theme in Polis' address.

In 2024, Polis reached a bipartisan agreement that he said will "boost Colorado from 42nd in the nation for state transit funding to 23rd."

With a safe, sustainable, and successful public transportation system, Colorado will be able to meet the transportation demands of the growing state.

He says in both rural and urban communities, there is a need for safe transit stations.

"Nothing communicates genuine quality of life better than a safe and secure community."

One major goal Polis touched on is to make "Colorado one of the ten safest states in the country."

Regardless of the efforts made to meet this goal, the governor said he recognizes that there is still much work to be done.

He says that since 2023, property crimes are down 15%, homicides are down 9%, and car thefts are down 26%.

However, he acknowledged livestock theft, youth crime, and firearm theft are some of the crime issues that need to continue to be addressed.

Polis' budget proposal mentions investing $7.6 million to increase the bed cap for youth detention. There are also two million dollars in grants that will go towards public safety, as well as three million dollars in grants to reduce crime.

To meet his goal, he mentions the passing of Proposition 130 in November 2024, which will allocate an additional $350 million to fund law enforcement.

"We've made lifesaving progress...but there is more to be done."

Polis says in his time in office, he has capped the price of insulin, passed bipartisan reinsurance that reduced rates by 25%, and passed nation-leading price transparency legislation, with help from Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera.

He says that his administration will continue to call on the FDA to approve the prescription drug importation plan, which will cut the costs of prescription drugs by importing them from Canada.

He also recognizes that Coloradans are paying too much in hospital expenses. He hopes to work with Representative Kyle Brown and Senator Jeff Bridges to cut hospital costs.

"We have a responsibility to guarantee every Colorado student has access to a quality education."

There are areas in Colorado that are suffering from "education deserts." In these areas, according to the Governor, 90% of students are behind by a grade level in math and reading.

Polis says "That is unacceptable."

He advocates for Colorado's universal preschool system, which he says moved Colorado from 27th to 7th in the nation for preschool enrollment.

With the help of Representatives Shannon Bird, Rick Taggart, and Senator Barbara Kirkmeyer, the first two years of higher education are free for "many Colorado students."

"This is the perspective - finding opportunity in obstacles - that I am taking with me as we drive progress and prosperity - as we climb higher - in the year ahead."

You can find Governor Polis' full address below.





