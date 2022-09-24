The 2022 National Caricature Carving Competition held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2022 National Caricature Carving Competition was held in Colorado Springs for the first time today. The Caricatures Carvers of America hosted the event which was held at the Colorado Springs Shrine Club in Old Colorado City.

Categories for the caricature carvings included single human or animal figures as well as group figures. There were also some festive categories like Santa carvings or Christmas ornaments.

Many vendors were on hand to encourage the public to get started in wood carving.

The judging of the competition took place today but you can still see the carvings and vendors at the Colorado Springs Shrine Club again tomorrow from 10 AM until 4 PM.

