The 12th annual Mayor's Cup golf tournament registration open

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Registration is open for a Colorado Springs activity entering its 12th year.

The 2023 Mayor's Cup golf tournament is now open for registration. The event will be held May 11th at The Broadmoor Golf Club's West Course.

The golf tournament raises money for charity and since its inception in 2012, more than $650,000 have been donated. Tournament donations fund scholarships for local students to pursue degrees at Pikes Peak State College.

A total of 25 scholarships have been funded through the Mayor's Cup. The event also benefits The First Tee, an organization empowering kids through the game of golf.

You can register for the tournament or become a sponsor by following the link.

“Thanks to the continued support from the Mayor’s Cup, First Tee — Southern Colorado can continue to impact kids and teens in the region through our character development programs in schools, at youth centers and on the golf course,” said Sandy Johnson, executive director of First Tee – Southern Colorado. “We believe every kid deserves the chance to build inner strength before the world demands it, to find joy that comes with feeling confident in their own skin, and to access experiences and spaces where personal growth happens.”

