The 12th Annual Christmas Lights Guide has been released with over 100 spots in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs residents look forward to the best festive Christmas light displays every year.

Timberline Landscaping has spent years curating the best displays, and they have released the 12th Annual Christmas Lights Guide.

The map includes over 100 displays across the city.

"Every year, our team puts in tremendous effort to make the Christmas Lights Guide the best it can be."



“After over a decade of curating the most festive spots in town, we’re excited to share our 12th edition. Since the guide’s debut, over three million visitors have explored these sights.”

Stephanie Early, Chief Strategic Officer of Timberline Landscaping

Some of the featured displays this year include

The Royal Gorge’s iconic Bridge of Lights, the Pikes Peak Cog Railway's display, and 4910 Nugent Drive.

To see the full map of displays, visit Colorado Springs Christmas Lights Guide - Timberline Landscaping





