That Cat Pluto is hoping to become America's Favorite Pet

A local cat named Pluto is now in the running to become America's Favorite Pet with Animal Kingdom. That Cat Pluto has advanced to the top 5 of his group in adventure cats coming in 2nd place. But there are a few more rounds to go before the finals begin on October 21st.

Pluto enjoys going on adventures with his family in Colorado Springs and around the state. He can be found hiking, camping, kayaking, riding trains, and doing other activities with his mom Satya Wimbish and two human siblings Eva and Flourish.

Satya Wimbish Pluto rock climbing

Satya Wimbish Pluto likes to kayak with his sisters

Satya Wimbish Pluto checking out a local car show

Satya Wimbish Pluto at the park

Satya Wimbish Pluto judging you

Pluto's family is also working on a children's picture book series with Colorado Springs illustrator Eva Vagreti. The stories will showcase favorite Colorado attractions and adventures such as St. Elmo Ghost Town, Garden of the Gods, and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Supporters can vote for That Cat Pluto for free once every 24 hours by going here. Extra votes can be made with a donation using a Paws Vote on America's Favorite Pet site. Paws votes help to support animals in need.

You can keep up with That Cat Pluto and his family's adventures on Facebook or here.

_____

