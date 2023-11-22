Thanksgiving feast for sheltered pets at Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is getting ready to cook up its annual Thanksgiving feast for sheltered pets.

Every year, the humane society operates a fundraiser to help bring the holiday spirit to animals in need. As of Tuesday, the humane society says they have raised over $20,000 to continue their work in the community.

Volunteers will be serving real turkey and nutritious treats, served with kindness and comfort plus each meal comes with plenty of belly scratches.

"Every year we have pets in the shelter that aren't in a home for the holidays and with this fundraiser, we are wanting to give them just a little piece of that as we can," said Cody Costra, Public Relations Manager. "So with the real turkey treats, it gives them that little slice of home."

If you choose to give your pets a turkey day meal of your own, the humane society is reminding owners to avoid feeding them yeast products, onions, and garlic.

Click here to learn more about the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

