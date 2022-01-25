Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 to donate 100% of profits to American Tinnitus Association

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — All nationwide Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 locations will donate 100% of all profits on Feb. 7 to the American Tinnitus Association.

The fundraiser is to honor the company's late Founder, Kent Taylor who suffered from tinnitus.

“As we pursue our mission to advance research and find a cure for tinnitus, we are grateful for the support of Texas Roadhouse,” says Torryn P. Brazell, American Tinnitus Association chief executive officer. “Despite its growing prevalence and often devastating effects, tinnitus remains a severely underfunded medical condition. This partnership brings us one step closer to changing the status quo.”

Additionally, through March 31, Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of online sales of all Texas Roadhouse /ATA co-branded gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association.

“We are sincerely committed to supporting ATA’s mission to raise tinnitus awareness, fund research and help individuals who are suffering,” says Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan. “Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our Founder Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others.”

Over 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.