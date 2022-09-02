Texas governor orders state to bus migrants to sanctuary cities, including Denver and Aurora

DENVER— Seventy-five migrants bused from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott are now in Chicago. This is all part of a strategy launched this year to share the influx of people coming into the U.S. with sanctuary cities across the country to protest President Joe Biden's immigration policies. Denver and Aurora are part of that list of sanctuary cities.

“I’ve got news for New York, I’ve got news for Washington D.C., as well as the rest of the country. We are not done yet. There are more cities on our list,” said Abbott.

This is part of a message from Abbott, letting American cities know they could be the next part of the country to see busloads of migrants. Abbott said Biden’s inaction at the southern border is overwhelming Texas communities and is putting the lives of Texans at risk. He said sending migrants to other cities like Chicago will help provide much-needed relief to Texas border towns.

While Aurora’s mayor didn’t have a comment, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock told Denver7 Abbott’s strategy is inhumane.

“It hasn’t occurred yet in our city. We will deal with it when we get there,” said Hancock. “At the end of the day, we will demonstrate humanity and compassion here.”

International Rescue Committee, a group that helps people affected by humanitarian crises, says it’s always in the process of preparing for people who end up in Colorado from other countries.

“One of the things we do need to do is ramp up capacity to do intakes with people and understand what their needs are and assess how we might be able to serve them,” said IRC Denver executive director Jennifer Wilson.

Wilson says she’s confident the community will come together to provide the resources needed, while opening their hearts at the same time.

Wilson says the IRC is one of three resettlement agencies in Colorado. She says right now, they’re currently working with 2,500 people.