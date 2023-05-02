Watch Now
Test sirens may be heard near Pueblo Chemical Depot Wednesday

Brennan Linsley/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2015, file photo, ordnance technicians use machines to process inert simulated chemical munitions used for training at the Pueblo Chemical Depot, east of Pueblo, in southern Colorado. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 17:19:01-04

PUEBLO, CO — People near the Pueblo Chemical Depot may hear sirens Wednesday as tests will be conducted, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post Tuesday the office said the depot will be conducting tests of its outdoor warning system.

The exercise is a part of the depot's annual Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program and is designed to demonstrate community readiness in case of a chemical incident.
