Test sirens may be heard near Pueblo Chemical Depot Wednesday

PUEBLO, CO — People near the Pueblo Chemical Depot may hear sirens Wednesday as tests will be conducted, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post Tuesday the office said the depot will be conducting tests of its outdoor warning system.

The exercise is a part of the depot's annual Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program and is designed to demonstrate community readiness in case of a chemical incident.

