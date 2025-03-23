Tesla dealerships nationwide face protests on Saturday, including Colorado Springs location

COLORADO SPRINGS — The nationwide movement, dubbed the “Tesla Takedown,” occurred in cities across the country on Saturday. On its website, stated goals from the organizers included “Sell your Teslas, dump your stick, join the picket lines.”

President Donald Trump appointed Elon Musk to run the Department of Government Efficiency (or DOGE) to make widespread cuts to the federal government workforce and agencies.

Much of Musk’s efforts so far have been challenged in courts, with some judges pausing or overturning DOGE’s work. Still, supporters have applauded his attempts to bring down government spending.

Regardless, those in Colorado Springs said they turned out to protest everything from the dismantling of the Department of Education to cuts at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and fears that Social Security benefits could be taken away.

“We're teachers. They're closing down the Department of Education,” said Pueblo teachers Debie and Michael Champ, who attended Saturday’s protest. “They're telling us two people here that are both over 65 that have done their whole life providing into Social Security. They're now telling us that Social Security is a Ponzi scheme.”

In a recent interview on the Joe Rogen podcast, Musk did refer to Social Security as a Ponzi scheme, prompting fears he may soon target the benefits.

Erick Miller, a US Army veteran at the Tesla protest, said he fears his disability benefits and support from the VA could be on the chopping block.

“It's hard to understand and appreciate that it's happening now after I've been in the military and after I've gotten out of the military, survived in the military, and suddenly all my benefits, particularly my care I received from the VA, is at risk,” said Miller. “It's absurd that at this point in my life, I suddenly have to worry about receiving my benefit payments and my healthcare. I don't understand what's happened.”

This protest comes as the Tesla brand has become a target nationwide as Tesla charging stations, dealerships, and the vehicles themselves have been vandalized, hit with graffiti, and in some cases, shot at or set on fire.

On Friday, the FBI issued a public alert warning about increased hostility towards the Tesla brand.

“The FBI urges the public to exercise vigilance and to look out for suspicious activity in areas occupied by Tesla dealerships or Tesla-related entities,” the bulletin said.

In Las Vegas, police increased their patrols and presence at a local dealership and Elon Musk’s Boring Company tunnels in the city after several Tesla cars were set ablaze.

In Colorado Springs, police said they have not dedicated extra patrols for now. But CSPD noted they’re actively monitoring the situation and encouraged officers to have situational awareness and patrol the area of the Springs Tesla dealership “a bit more” if they have time or “See fit.”

The “Tesla Takedown” organizers directly addressed the violence seen nationwide.

“Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism, and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly,” said the organizer’s website.

According to CNBC, during Elon Musk’s two months in Washington, D.C., Tesla shares have been on a precipitous decline, losing over 40% of their value.





