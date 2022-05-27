Territory Days returns to Old Colorado City this Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Territory Days makes its return to Old Colorado City!
The annual Memorial Day weekend event has been celebrated for over 45 years in Old Colorado City and returns from May 27 to May 30.
The City of Colorado Springs announced the following closures due to Territory Days:
- 24th Street, between Cucharras Street and Pikes Peak Avenue
- 25th Street, between Cucharras Street and Colorado Avenue
- 26th Street, between Cucharras Street and Colorado Avenue
- Colorado Avenue, between 23rd and 27th streets
- Colbrunn Court, between Colorado and Pikes Peak avenues
- 25th Street, between Colorado and Pikes Peak avenues
A free shuttle will be offered to the public at Coronado High School, located at 1590 W Fillmore Street, for the event.
The shuttle will run from 9:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.
Overflow parking will be directed to Rock Ledge Ranch, located at 3105 Gateway Road, where additional shuttle service will be available.
Handicap parking locations will also be available at the following locations:
- 26th Street and Cucharras Street
- 24th Street, between Cucharras Street and the alley
- 26th Street between Cucharras Street and the alley
- Pikes Peak National Bank lot, southwest corner of 24th Street and Colorado Avenue
More information about Territory Days can be found online.
_____
