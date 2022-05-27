Territory Days returns to Old Colorado City this Memorial Day weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Territory Days makes its return to Old Colorado City!

The annual Memorial Day weekend event has been celebrated for over 45 years in Old Colorado City and returns from May 27 to May 30.

The City of Colorado Springs announced the following closures due to Territory Days:

24th Street, between Cucharras Street and Pikes Peak Avenue

25th Street, between Cucharras Street and Colorado Avenue

26th Street, between Cucharras Street and Colorado Avenue

Colorado Avenue, between 23rd and 27th streets

Colbrunn Court, between Colorado and Pikes Peak avenues

25th Street, between Colorado and Pikes Peak avenues

A free shuttle will be offered to the public at Coronado High School, located at 1590 W Fillmore Street, for the event.

The shuttle will run from 9:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 9:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Overflow parking will be directed to Rock Ledge Ranch, located at 3105 Gateway Road, where additional shuttle service will be available.

Handicap parking locations will also be available at the following locations:

26th Street and Cucharras Street

24th Street, between Cucharras Street and the alley

26th Street between Cucharras Street and the alley

Pikes Peak National Bank lot, southwest corner of 24th Street and Colorado Avenue

More information about Territory Days can be found online.

