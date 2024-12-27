Ten projects across Colorado were selected for the First Equine Welfare Assistance Support

The Colorado Department of Agriculture's Division of Animal Welfare will be providing a $200,000 grant to ten equine programs across Colorado.

According to the department, there were over 30 applications, but an expert panel decided on the ten programs that would have the greatest impact on the well-being of Colorado's domestic horses.

“This funding will help the grantees enhance education and outreach activities, provide critical emergency care and veterinary services, and support shelters dedicated to Colorado’s domestic equine population."



“By focusing financial support on these vital areas, these grants can make a significant impact in helping ensure that every equine in Colorado receives the care and support they deserve.” Joe Stafford, Director of the Colorado Division of Animal Welfare

A domestic equine is defined as a horse, burro, donkey, or mule that has been domesticated for work or companionship.

The Mustang Ambassador Program was selected in El Paso County.

Here are the programs that have been selected in other counties:



Blue Rose Ranch (Baca County)

Burro Base Camp (Elbert County)

Colorado Horse Rescue (Boulder County)

Colorado Unwanted Horse Alliance (Statewide)

Colorado State University Equine Sciences Program (Statewide)

Denver Dumb Friends League Harmony Center (Statewide)

Horse Protection League (Jefferson County)

Jefferson County Horse Council (Jefferson County)

Metaphorse (Montrose County)

The grants will be available again during the 2025-26 fiscal year.

