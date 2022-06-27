Temporary closure of Manitou Incline planned for July 17 and Sept. 17-18

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Manitou Incline will close temporarily for one day in July and two days in September.

The Incline will close during the Barr Trail Mountain Race on July 17 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Another closure will take place on Sept. 17 and 18 during the Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent. On Sept. 16 the incline will close from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be closed all day on Sept. 18.

