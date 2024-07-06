Templeton Gap Road reopens after CSPD responds to bike vs car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — At around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a traffic accident at Templeton Gap Road and Muirfield Drive.

Both directions of Templeton Gap Road are currently closed north of Union Blvd.

As of 5:17 p.m., both directions of Templeton Gap Road have reopened.

According to CSPD, the crash took place between a bicycle and a car. The bicyclist failed to yield the right-of-way to a vehicle traveling southwest on Templeton Gap Road.

The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injuries, but is expected to survive.

The driver was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

