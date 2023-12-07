Temple Shalom hosting community candle-lighting ceremony to welcome the festival of Hanukkah

COLORADO SPRINGS — A holiday tradition continues in Colorado Springs. Temple Shalom is hosting a community candle-lighting ceremony to welcome the festival of Hanukkah.

Tonight’s candle lighting will include traditional Hanukkah songs and the lighting of the first candle on the Hanukkah menorah. The ceremony will be led by Rabbi Jay Sherwood. I spoke with Rabbi Sherwood about the importance of tonight’s candle lighting. He says Hanukkah is a joyous holiday that celebrates bringing light into the world. It celebrates the idea that a rag-tag army in ancient times, protecting the Jewish people fought against a larger army, and in a miracle, they won the war. It was a war of religious freedom and a war of self-determination. He says today that message lives on in the Jewish community.

“This year especially with the strife in the United States, with antisemitism grown, with the horrors of the Hamas terrorists and Israel’s responsibility to protect itself, we need more light,” said Sherwood.

“The real miracle of Hannukah is that over the millennia people have risen up to destroy the Jewish community, to get rid of Isere, to get rid of Jews and yet, we survive, and not only do we survive but we make it a point to bring light into the world,” said Sherwood.

The candle lighting will be held at 6 p.m. at Temple Shalom at 1523 E. Monument St. in Colorado Springs.

Sherwood says the Jewish community is very strong and he is looking forward to gathering. Those who attend are encouraged to bring their own Hanukkah menorah to fill the room with festival light.

