Temperatures Are Rising, But Your Utility Bill Doesn't Have To - Summer Utility Money Saving Tips

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — My thermostat is set at a nice chilly 68 degrees. However, Colorado Springs Utilities says to leave it on 85 degrees while you work, and 78 degrees when you're home. That way you can avoid a big increase on your bill. They also told me a few other tips that you can do to make sure you're saving as much as possible.

They say it's a good time to schedule your yearly tune-up with an HVAC professional to make sure your central air is in good shape. They may change your air filter as part of the service, but you can also do it yourself. Also in the summer months make sure your fans spin counterclockwise. It will force more air down to keep temperatures cooler.

Smart thermostats are another way Colorado Springs Utilities says you can stay cool without breaking the bank. That's because you have more options on how to control the temperature in your home, even when you're not there. They say keeping windows and shades closed during the day helps. One final reminder from springs utilities - avoid using the dryer, dishwasher, and oven during the day.

