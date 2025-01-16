Teller County woman arrested for setting her home on fire that led to Highland Lakes Fire

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a woman who they say caused a wildfire in Teller County.

Lacey Tillitt was arrested and charged with 4th Degree Arson for "knowingly setting her home on fire" which eventually caused a wildfire to start in a residential development in Teller County according to the sheriff's office.

The Highland Lakes Fire burned in October of 2024 and over 700 homes were threatened as a result of the flames spreading due to high winds and dry conditions during the period. Evacuation orders were in place for three days for residents of the Highland Lakes area.

WATCH: Returning home with the Highland Lakes Fire evacuees, what the area looks like

Nearly 15 different agencies responded to the firefight, and aircraft were running consistent water drops when possible to quell the blaze.

Tillitt is being held on a $50,000 bond, and the Teller County Sheriff's Office credits the El Paso County Sheriff's Office with assisting them in the arrest.

___





Local Colorado Springs School Shut Down Over Unsafe Conditions The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) notified Colorado Springs School District 11 of structural concerns at Jenkins Middle School just before the holidays in December. CSFD letter to School District 11 details damage to Jenkins Middle School

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.