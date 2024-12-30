Watch Now
Teller County Sheriff's Office searching for missing hiker, vehicle found at Horsethief Falls

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue was activated Monday morning for a missing hiker whose vehicle was last seen at Horsethief Falls.

The sheriff's office says they received a call from an individual who reported Joel Tovar as missing. Deputies were able to locate Tovar's vehicle at Horsethief Falls at around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

When searching Tovar's vehicle they found hiking gear and a cell phone. Deputies interviewed hikers they encountered along the trail or near the trailhead but were unable to locate Tovar.

Anyone with information about Tovar's disappearance or his whereabouts is asked to call the Teller County Sheriff's Office at 719-687-9652.

