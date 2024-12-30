Teller County Sheriff's Office searching for missing hiker, vehicle found at Horsethief Falls

TELLER COUNTY — The Teller County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue was activated Monday morning for a missing hiker whose vehicle was last seen at Horsethief Falls.

The sheriff's office says they received a call from an individual who reported Joel Tovar as missing. Deputies were able to locate Tovar's vehicle at Horsethief Falls at around 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

When searching Tovar's vehicle they found hiking gear and a cell phone. Deputies interviewed hikers they encountered along the trail or near the trailhead but were unable to locate Tovar.

Anyone with information about Tovar's disappearance or his whereabouts is asked to call the Teller County Sheriff's Office at 719-687-9652.

___





Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night. Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.