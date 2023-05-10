Teller County Sheriff's Office investigating body found off Gold Camp Road as homicide

TELLER COUNTY, CO — The Teller County Sheriff's Office announced its role in a homicide investigation Wednesday after a body was found off of Gold Camp Road.

In a press release Wednesday the office said they were called to investigate Tuesday after a body was found about 4 miles west of the El Paso County line.

The department says the body is of an unknown black male between the ages of 18-24. An autopsy of the man revealed that he suffered a gunshot wound to the body.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone that has any information related to this incident to please contact the department and speak with a detective at 719-687-9652.

